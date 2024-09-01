sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:17 IST, September 1st 2024

NEVERLUSEN NO MORE! Bayer Leverkusen Beaten In Bundesliga For First Time in 15 Months By Leipzig

German champion Bayer Leverkusen lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in 15 months when Loïs Openda scored twice in a 3-2 comeback win for Leipzig.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen lose first Bundesliga game in 15 months | Image: AP
