Published 01:17 IST, September 1st 2024
NEVERLUSEN NO MORE! Bayer Leverkusen Beaten In Bundesliga For First Time in 15 Months By Leipzig
German champion Bayer Leverkusen lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in 15 months when Loïs Openda scored twice in a 3-2 comeback win for Leipzig.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen lose first Bundesliga game in 15 months | Image: AP
