Bayer Leverkusen CEO Breaks Silence On Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid's Links: 'We Have A Gentleman's Agreement'

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso's future has sparked major speculation. The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with the Real Madrid job as Carlo Ancelotti's future is hovering under the clouds.

Xabi Alonso Linked With Real Madrid Job

Ancelotti has a contract until 2026, but following Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal, calls have grown louder for his removal. Madrid's shaky La Liga form has also been a major concern and they defeated Athletic Bilbao with a solitary goal from Federico Valverde. There have been reports that this might be Ancelotti's last season at the Santiago Bernabeu and Alonso might be his successor which also happens to be his former club.

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro insisted they are confident that Sabi Alonso will honour his commitment but the club will not block his way as they have a gentleman's agreement.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, “In a few weeks, we'll know if there's a coaching change at our clubs, but the fact is that we're a very professional club and we have to be prepared for anything."

Alonso has proved his managerial credentials already, and Carro insisted they knew of his ability and thus handed him a contract extension.

"From the moment we signed Xabi, we knew he was going to be a great coach, and from the moment you sign one, you have to prepare others. His signing wasn't just a one-off. First, we signed him for a year and a half until 2024, and then until 2026.

"By signing him until 2026, we had confidence he'd stay. We can sleep peacefully, have a good breakfast, and be prepared for any eventuality. We have a gentleman's agreement, and if a team he's played for comes along, we can sit down."

Xabi Alonso's Managerial Credentials Have Flourished At Bayer Leverkusen