Published 21:57 IST, September 22nd 2024
Bayer Leverkusen completes a 4-3 comeback win in stoppage time as Boniface sinks Wolfsburg
Victor Boniface's added-time goal lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-3 comeback win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday as the German champion produced another of its trademark late breakthroughs ahead of facing Bayern Munich next week.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen completes a 4-3 comeback win in stoppage time as Boniface sinks Wolfsburg | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:57 IST, September 22nd 2024