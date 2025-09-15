Updated 15 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
'Mistake On Our Part': Bayer Leverkusen Director Fernando Carro Breaks Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Sacking After Two Games
Erik ten Hag was Bundesliga's second-highest paid manager but he was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen just after two games. The ex-Manchester United boss had succeeded Xabi Alonso at the club
Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen shocked everybody with their decision to sack ex-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after just two games. Erik ten Hag arrived at the club after Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid, but his stint with the German club came to an abrupt ending. Prior to his exit from Bayer Leverkusen, the ex-United boss just managed to acquire one point from his opening two games in the German League.
Fernando Carro Reacts To Ten Hag's Sacking
Under Erik ten Hag, Bayer Leverkusen lost their opening game to Hoffenheim by 2-1. Things then took an ugly turn for both Leverkusen and ten Hag when their game against Bremen ended in a 3-3 draw. Leverkusen were leading this game 3-1. Leverkusen Managing Director Fernando Carro recently spoke about the matter and the reason that forced the club to sack the ex-Manchester United boss.
"I would clearly describe this as a mistake on our part. Nevertheless, such things can happen. Anyone who makes personnel decisions knows that. It's annoying, but a normal matter that we handled professionally. It's nothing serious. When a mistake is made, you have to react in a timely manner," said Leverkusen Managing Director Carro while speaking on Bild Sport program.
After sacking ten Hag, Leverkusen appointed former Denmark national team manager Kasper Hjulmand, and he led the club to a 3-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in his very first game.
"Bayer Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect. Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being," the club had said in a statement while announcing their decision of parting ways with the former United manager.
Leverkusen's Short-Lived Ten Hag Tenure
According to Fernando Carro, the club was well within its rights to sack Erik ten Hag. Despite sustaining two consecutive losses to rivals Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, ten Hag reportedly kept on pushing the club to sign players from his agency. The manager's methods of handling the dressing room also didn't inspire confidence in the management.
