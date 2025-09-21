Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Matchday four of the German Bundesliga 2025-26 season will feature an interesting clash when Bayer Leverkusen hosts Borussia Monchengladbach. The two football sides would be eager to improve their positions in the standings, given that neither club is in a favourable spot.

Bayer Leverkusen is not in a favourable spot as they are currently 11th in the competition. With a win, a loss and a draw, Bayer is struggling to establish its dominance in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach is currently experiencing a relegation scare after losing two out of the three games, with one game ending in a draw.

Bayer Leverkusen Set To Host Borussia Mönchengladbach At Home

Bayer Leverkusen's shaky start has put them in the back seat of the ongoing Bundesliga competition. The football club's UEFA Champions League outing did not go well either, as their clash against Copenhagen ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Werkself have significant injury setbacks, and Jonas Hofmann, Martin Terrier, and Exequiel Palacios may not be up for action. All eyes would be on Alejandro Grimaldo to carry the team and improve their numbers in the standings.

Borussia Monchengladbach is yet to secure a win in the Bundesliga competition. While they secured some numbers after securing a draw against Hamburger SV, the team's performance has been inconsistent in the German top-flight football league.

Midfielder Philipp Sander has been a positive force in the team, and all hopes will be on him in the upcoming fixture.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Bayer Leverkusen has remained undefeated against Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 11 times they have faced each other.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

At What Time Does The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga match will kick off at 09:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga match will take place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?