Updated 12 September 2025 at 19:02 IST

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Live In India?

Bayer Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga match at BayArena. Get all telecast details here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Kasper Hjulmand took over charge at Bayer Leverkusen
Kasper Hjulmand took over charge at Bayer Leverkusen | Image: AP
Bayer Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga match at BayArena. This will be Kasper Hjulmand's first match as Leverkusen manager after taking charge a few days ago.

Leverkusen shocked the football world when they announced the departure of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after just two months into his tenure. The Dutch manager became the first person to be sacked after just two games in charge in the Bundesliga, and now Hjulmand will have the onus to turn the tide.

But he won't have an easy start as Frankfury have a thumping start despite losing the likes of Hugo Ekitike. They have got the better of Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim and have already scored seven goals in the German top flight, conceding just two. Only two teams, apart from Frankfurt, have maintained a perfect record in the Bundesliga so far.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, September 13.

At what time does the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

Where Will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place at the BayArena, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 19:02 IST

