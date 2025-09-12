Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Live In India?

Bayer Leverkusen will host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga match at BayArena. This will be Kasper Hjulmand's first match as Leverkusen manager after taking charge a few days ago.

Leverkusen shocked the football world when they announced the departure of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after just two months into his tenure. The Dutch manager became the first person to be sacked after just two games in charge in the Bundesliga, and now Hjulmand will have the onus to turn the tide.

But he won't have an easy start as Frankfury have a thumping start despite losing the likes of Hugo Ekitike. They have got the better of Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim and have already scored seven goals in the German top flight, conceding just two. Only two teams, apart from Frankfurt, have maintained a perfect record in the Bundesliga so far.

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, September 13.

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

The Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match will take place at the BayArena, Germany.

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

