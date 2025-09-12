Huge Boost For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans In India, Al-Nassr Register Portugal Star For AFC Champions League 2

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr have registered Cristiano Ronaldo for the AFC Champions League Two. Al-Nassr have been drawn with FC Goa and the prospect of him visiting India has definitely brightened as it stands.

Al-Nassr Register Cristiano Ronaldo For AFC Champions League 2

Group D also features Iraq’s Al-Zawraa and Tajikistan’s Istiklol, and Al-Nassr will definitely start as favourites. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Ronaldo fans to have a glimpse of the player should he arrive to play the AFC Champions League group stage game scheduled for October 22.

As per the official registration list, the Saudi Arabian outfit has also registered the likes of Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo, Bento and Wesley for the continental championship.

FC Goa defeated the Oman side Al Seeb 2-1 and earned the right to participate in the ACL 2. Alongside them, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have also qualified for the competition and will face Sepahan SC (IR Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan), and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan) in the group stage.

Super Cup To Start On October 25

With uncertainty hovering over the Indian Super League, the AIFF has confirmed the dates of the Super Cup. After FSDL put a hold on the ISL, the AIFF announced the Super Cup will be held from October 25, 2025, to November 22, 2025, in a phased manner.