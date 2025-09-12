Chelsea Suffer Severe Champions League Blow, Liam Delap To Be Out For Three Months With Hamstring Injury

Chelsea have suffered a severe blow as Liam Delap has been ruled out for up to three months, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed. The Blues will face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liam Delap To Be On Sidelines For Prolonged Period

Delap suffered an injury against Fulham and had to be substituted very early in the match at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea could be short of options after loaning out Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich on deadline day. To cope with the emergency, the Premier League side recalled Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland. Joao Pedro, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, will be Maresca's preferred option down the middle.

As quoted by the Independent, Maresca said, “Liam Delap will be out for 10-12 weeks, unfortunately it’s a long way to go.

"For us, the only number nine is [Marc] Guiu and Joao [Pedro] can play there, and against Fulham we used Ty [George].”

Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Emanuel Emegha From Strasbourg

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Emanuel Emegha from partner club Strasbourg. The 22-year-old will join from the Ligue 1 club in 2026. Strasbourg is owned by the same Chelsea ownership, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. The forward has reportedly turned down a chance to join other clubs before penning a deal with the Blues.

An official statement confirmed the development. “Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg, with the Dutchman officially joining in 2026.”