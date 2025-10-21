Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

In a captivating UEFA Champions League outing, Bayer Leverkusen will host Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions. This match will have the intensity and tactical brilliance that fans will love to witness.

Both sides will aim to display their flair on the field as they intend to solidify their respective positions in the standings.

Over time, Bayer Leverkusen and PSG have shown their capacity to score goals and present their defensive skill set against their opponents.

While one side depicts clinical brilliance in the campaign so far, the other side is still struggling to find its footing in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen Set To Host Defending Champs PSG For Key UCL Clash

Bayer Leverkusen is under new management following Erik ten Hag's departure early in the season. The German side has had a shaky start as they have managed to seal two draws in the campaign so far.

Leverkusen will now face the defending champions, and they will look to capitalise on the home advantage. Bayer will hope for a significant turnaround in the competition and clinch their first win of the UCL campaign.

PSG has had a cracking start to its UEFA Champions League campaign with firm wins over FC Barcelona and Atalanta. The Luis Enrique-led side has displayed solid defensive brilliance and attacking strength.

The returning Ousmane Dembélé will add more strength to PSG's depth, making them a dominant side in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will take place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.