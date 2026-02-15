Bayern Munich Forward Harry Kane Reaches Major Career Milestone With Brace Against Werder Bremen

Harry Kane reached a significant career milestone in Bayern Munich's clash against Werder Bremen on February 14, 2026, with a brace against the latter. Notably, Bayern Munich won the match 3-0 against Werder Bremen with goals from Harry Kane and Leon Goretzka.

Harry Kane scored his first goal of the night in the 22nd minute when he stepped up for the penalty. Following that, the player added his second in the 25th minute with a precise low strike from outside the box. Notably, the player marked a career milestone with the second, with it being his 500th career goal.

Teammate Leon Goretzka sealed Bayern's 3-0 win with his goal after the half-time, while Harry Kane's first-half goals brought his Bundesliga goals this season to a tally of 26.

Harry Kane Opens Up About 500th Career Goal

Since his move from Tottenham in 2023, Harry Kane has scored 126 goals for the German club in all competitions. Additionally, prior to his move to Bayern, Kane had scored 280 goals across all competitions, becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

Following his 500th goal, the player took to X to express his gratitude for the support he received. He said, "For me personally, I’m really proud to reach 500 career goals. All these milestones are something I’m really proud of. I try and take it in, I try and appreciate it. A big thanks to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, all the staff that have helped me to achieve it."

Harry Kane further added, "As always, we look forward to the next game, the next goal, and hopefully can start racking up a few more and see how far we can get. Appreciate all the messages and support, looking forward to next week already."

Bayern Munich Lead In Bundesliga Title Race