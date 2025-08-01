Bayern Munich Midfielder Joao Palhinha Set to Join Tottenham Hotspur on Loan Deal, No Buy Obligation - Report

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on a loan deal that will run for the 2025-26 season, with the Bundesliga side including an option to buy for Spurs - but it will not be an obligation to buy, meaning they can send him back after the loan deal concludes.

Palhiha only joined Bayern last summer and has tasted success in his sole season at the club, as they lifted the league title last year.

However, he has also struggled for consistent game time and a return to the Premier League, where he first made his reputation, could serve as the boost he needs.

Why Do Spurs Need Palhinha?

A look at their midfield options would perhaps suggest they are well stacked with midfield options - after all, they have the likes of Rodrigo Bentacur, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma on their rolls already.

However, arguably none of these players barring Bissouma can consistently operate as midfield destroyers - and there are question marks over his consistency.

Palhinha would fit the bill as a Premier League-proven player who could come in and do the job straight away with minimal adjustments.

He topped the charts for most number of tackles in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons when he was at Fulham and would add some much-needed bite to Spurs' midfield.

Second Recent Bayern-Tottenham Transfer

What makes the deal even more interesting is that this is the second player who has recently joined Spurs on a loan deal from the Bavarian giants.

Mathys Tel came to Spurs in the January 2025 transfer window via a short term loan deal and has since joined the side on a permanent basis in the summer.