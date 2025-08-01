Brazil And West Ham Footballer Lucas Paqueta Cleared of Match-fixing and Betting Breach Charges

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of alleged spot-fixing after being accused of deliberately receiving yellow cards to influence betting markets. | Image: AP

Brazil and West Ham United football player Lucas Paqueta can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the 27-year-old attacker has been cleared of serious charges of betting misconduct and match fixing that were levelled against him in 2023. He was found not guilty of 4 charges against him by an independent Regulatory Commission.

Paqueta was facing the prospect of a lifetime ban from the sport if he was found guilty, but can now draw a line under an episode that has dragged on for nearly 2 years.

The English Football Association, or FA for short, began investigating him in August 2023 and he was charged in May last year for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

How West Ham & Paqueta Reacted to Verdict

In a statement, West Ham said they were pleased it was over and that everyone was looking to draw a line under this episode.

"It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United," said West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady.

"I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face. To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything," Paqueta said.

Not a Full Reprieve

The four charges against him stem from Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, as well as 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

He was also charged for not cooperating with the investigation, for which he has been found guilty by the body - and a punishment for that will be decided at a later date.