Bayern Munich Set New Record at FIFA Club World 2025, Smash 10 Goals Past Hapless Auckland City FC in Tournament Opener

When Bayern Munich, one of the biggest and most popular clubs in world football, took on semi-professional side Auckland City FC in their opening fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, no one was expecting the part-timers from New Zealand to cause an upset. After all, the German side boast world-class talent in all positions and start every season as favourites not just domestically but in the UEFA Champions League too. However, no one was expecting Bayern to break records in the tournament - which is exactly what happened.

Bayern smashed Auckland 10-0, not only breaking the previous record-highest win of 6-1 that Al Hilal registered over Al Jazeera but also doubling the record margin and keeping a clean sheet in the process.

It was the perfect start to the campaign for Bayern, whereas the Auckland side probably considered themselves fortunate just to be up against the Bavarian giants.

ALSO READ | Manchester City Rayan Cherki Signing Wants To 'Kill' Manchester United

Musiala and Muller Lead Rout

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Sacha Boey doubled the lead in the 18th minute. This really opened up the floodgates as Michael Olise added a third 2 minutes later Coman then added a fourth in the 21st minute!

When Olise scored his second - and the side's sixth - in injury time of the first half after Thomas Muller had scored a 5th in the 45th minute, the tie seemed done and dusted. However, there was more to come in the second half.

Jamal Musiala added 2 goals in the space of 6th minutes and completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute, with Muller adding his second and the team's 10th goal in the 89th minute.

Kompany Praises Bayern Showing

Afterwards, manager Vincent Kompany was happy with the way his side played in the game.

"I think today was a great match for everyone. It was very assertive and offensive," he said after the match.