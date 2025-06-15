Trent Alexander-Arnold's Ex-Liverpool Teammate Andy Robertson Also Set for Madrid Move, But to Rivals Atletico - Report

Could Andy Robertson join Trent Alexander-Arnold at Madrid, but in a different club? | Image: X/@premierleague

Liverpool have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer, and now it seems like his ex-teammate and good friend Andy Robertson could join him in Madrid - but is looking to sign for their rivals Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old Scotland international has been a key part of Liverpool over the past few years but only has a year left on his deal and it appears Diego Simeone's men are interested in signing him.

What's more, Liverpool are also pushing to secure their future left back as Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is a key target who they hope to sign in this summer window itself.

Why Are Atletico Interested in Robertson?

The left-back position is a headache of sorts for Atletico as two players in Cesar Azpilicueta and Reinildo are out of contract this summer. There is Javi Galan who can operate in that position but the loss of potentially two players this summer makes seeking reinforcements a necessity.

They were looking at a deal to sign AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez but negotiations between the two parties stopped.

That means Robertson, who joined Liverpool in 2017 from Hull City, is now the Madrid-based club's top priority signing for the summer.

It helps that he only has a year left on his deal, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee should he choose to leave Liverpool.

What Will He Bring to The Club?

Robertson's physicality has waned to an extent during this season but there is little doubt that he can still be a top player when fully fit.

His leadership and hard work behind the scenes have always been praised and he will add those qualities to the Atletico dressing room.

He is also a proven winner who could help develop a ruthless edge in a side that have too often been accused of not being able to take the final step to lift titles.