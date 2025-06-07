Bayern Munich Star Jamal Musiala Snubs Neymar Jr. And Lionel Messi, Picks Cristiano Ronaldo As His Pick For A Player To Have Dinner With

Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo are the biggest names in world football despite the three superstars being in the twilight stages of their careers. With the careers of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. not far away from calling it a time on their legendary careers, the next generation of footballers are taking over. The new generation of footballers include players such as Lamine Yamal, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham. Jamal Musiala who is currently playing in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich has amazed fans for the German club and for England.

Musiala Snubs Neymar And Messi For Dinner

Recently while speaking to DAZN Football, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was asked which of the great players amongst Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi he would like to have dinner with. In his statement, Jamal Musiala picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he would like to have dinner with due to the language barrier that comes with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. as the two former FC Barcelona superstars don't speak English.

"It is hard because you can say, like, Messi or Neymar and stuff, but the language, it wouldn't be a talkative dinner. I'd say [Cristiano] Ronaldo," said Jamal Musiala in his choice for a dinner partner.

Jamal Musiala Had Picked Lionel Messi As His GOAT

Jamal Musiala despite not picking Lionel Messi or Neymar Jr. as his pick for a football superstar to have dinner with had previously stated that he believes Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time. Musiala had named Lionel Messi as the GOAT back in 2024 when speaking to Bayern TV.

"For me, Lionel Messi has to be the GOAT. There are things that no one but him can really do," Jamal Musiala had said in his statement.