Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga In India?

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in a crucial Bundesliga match at WWK Arena on Saturday. Bayern are now third in the Bundesliga points table and will seek to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Riding on Harry Kane's hat-trick, Bayern demolished RB Leipzig 6-0 and will be hoping for a similar outcome when they visit Augsburg. Bayern have reportedly agreed a deal with Chelsea for Nicholas Jackson, and the forward's joining the German club is very imminent.

Harry Kane has started this season from where he left off the last campaign, and the English international will be eager to add a few more to his tally. Kane ended his prolonged title drought last season and will be hopeful to maintain his consistency in front of the goal this season.

Bayern Munich Predicted Line-Up vs Augsburg