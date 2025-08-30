Updated 30 August 2025 at 17:44 IST
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?
Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in their upcoming match of La Liga 2025-2026.
La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will square off against Mallorca in their upcoming match of La Liga 2025-2026 match on August 31, at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
The match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will kick off at 1 AM IST (Sunday).
Los Blancos will be confident in their upcoming match, as they have had a great start to the season with two back-to-back wins. Real Madrid are coming into this match after beating Real Oviedo 3-0; it was Kylian Mbappe's brace and Vinicius Junior's lone goal that helped Los Blancos clinch a dominating win.
In their opening fixture of the La Liga 2025-2026, Real Madrid sealed a 1-0 victory over Osasuna, all thanks to Kylian Mbappe's lone goal from a spot kick.
On the other hand, Mallorca are yet to clinch their maiden win in the La Liga 2025-2026. Mallorca started their season with a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona. Meanwhile, in their previous match, Mallorca shared points with Celta Vigo after a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Where Will The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1 AM IST on Sunday.
Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.
Where Can The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.
