Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

The UEFA Champions League matchday one pits two titanic teams against one another. Bayern Munich would be hosting Chelsea FC, where they would open their respective UCL campaigns. Both sides have clinched key victories in the lead-up to this match, and it would be an exciting bout to keep an eye out for.

The Allianz Arena would host a red-hot clash, where Bayern Munich and Chelsea will aim to gain momentum in the competition as they look to keep their case for the coveted title.

Bayern Munich Hosts Chelsea For Thrilling UCL Season Opener Clash

Bayern Munich would return to action at their home in a commanding position after running undefeated in the Bundesliga. After hammering Hamburger SV by 5-0, the Bavarians would look to continue their scintillating form in the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane has put up a clinical performance, netting five goals and also providing three key assists. His form has been dominant, and Kompany would rely on the playmaking. Despite the lingering injuries, Bayern would be the favourites to win their UCL season opener.

Chelsea FC marks their return to the UEFA Champions League after a two-year absence, and its form has been nothing but amazing. With two wins and two draws, the Blues' form in the Premier League has been shaky. But Enzo Maresca looks to turn things around in UCL.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup Champions would rely on their attacking force, which includes Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer. Their defensive unit may be frail, as injuries would keep the key players out of action.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.