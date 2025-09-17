Ex-Team India Stars RP Singh & Pragyan Ojha Expected To Become Senior National Selectors: Report

Former Indian cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha are expected to join the national selector panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which Ajit Agarkar currently chairs.

RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha will take over from S. Sharath in the South Zone and Subroto Banerjee in the Central Zone. Given their illustrious experience, they could bring in a significant amount of contribution to the roles.

RP Singh & Pragyan Ojha Expected To Become New Team India Selectors

Rudra Pratap Singh (RP Singh) was one of Team India's heroes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, which India won by defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting clash. The left-arm quick bowler also became a stalwart of the Indian domestic cricket.

RP Singh would be taking over S Sharath to join the Central Zone selection committee. On the other hand, left-arm spin bowler Pragyan Ojha was a clear choice as the selector from the South Zone.

"RP and Pragyan are two players who have been asked to apply, and it is clear that the Cricket Advisory Committee is likely to clear the two names ahead of BCCI's AGM," a BCCI source said to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

South Zone selector S Sharath would take up a new role, as he would be chairing the junior selection committee. He would be taking over from Tilak Naidu.

RP Singh And Pragyan Ojha Have Been Key India Players In The Past

RP Singh has made 82 international appearances while representing the Indian Cricket Team. In the 14 tests, 58 One-Day Internationals and ten T20Is, the left-arm quick bowler has scalped 124 wickets in his time with the Men in Blue.

Pragyan Ojha, on the other hand, was more of a red-ball cricketer for Team India, making a solid impact. From domestic cricket to the International scene, Ojha emerged as a sensational slow left-arm bowler.

Over the years, Pragyan Ojha has scalped 114 international wickets, of which 113 dismissals were in the red-ball format. He also picked 21 ODI and ten T20I dismissals.