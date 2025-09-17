Pat Cummins’ Full Involvement In Ashes Tests Put Into Question As Cricket Australia Coach Voices Concern: 'It's Not Ideal'

Australia's captain Pat Cummins holds up the ball to celebrate his six-wicket haul on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Cricket Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has presented an update on Pat Cummins' situation ahead of the Ashes Tests against England at home.

Given that the Australia Test skipper has been dealing with back issues, things have become complicated for Cricket Australia. Given that they have a critical Test series approaching, Cummins' participation would be key in it.

Head Coach McDonald also revealed that Pat Cummins's back issues are also 'not ideal,' which could be a significant issue for the hosts.

Andrew McDonald Concerned About Pat Cummins' Situation Ahead Of The Ashes

Cricket Australia will be hosting England Cricket to reignite the decade-old cricketing rivalry, which captivates cricket fans around the globe. The Ashes series returns towards the end of 2025, and both sides have been gearing up for some red-ball action against each other.

Head Coach Andrew McDonald has cast doubts over Pat Cummins' full participation during the Ashes Tests due to his back issues.

He revealed that Cummins has been dealing with a lumbar bone stress issue, and they would have to make some key decisions if they were close to it. However, there is still confidence that Pat Cummins would be a part of the Ashes Test series.

"It's not ideal. I'm not going to sit here and say that it's ideal. He does have a lumbar bone stress issue there. So he'll just work through what his return to play looks like.

"We're confident that he's going to partake in The Ashes, I think to sensationalise that he's not would be an overreaction. If it happened any closer, then you'd have to be making sort of key decisions around what it all looks like, but we have got time," Andrew McDonald told SEN Radio.

Pat Cummins Outlines His Return To Action To Prepare For Ashes Tests

The importance of the Ashes Tests is unmatched, and Pat Cummins understands the importance of the upcoming series. Currently, the Aussie skipper is looking at his back issues.

But he looks to make a full-time return to bowling at least a month or six weeks ahead of the coveted Test series.