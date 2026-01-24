Updated 24 January 2026 at 18:13 IST
Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?
Bayern Munich, in top form under Kompany and led by Kane’s brilliance, host Augsburg in the Bavarian Derby. Augsburg, fresh off a 2-2 draw, face a huge test against Bayern’s dominant attack.
Bundesliga action enters matchday 19 with the Bavarian Derby as Bayern Munich gears up to host FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena. FCB have been in exceptional form as they have won four of their fixtures in 2026.
The Bundesliga titans recently clinched a 5-1 victory over RB Leipzig. Even Harry Kane has been in scintillating form, enhancing their confidence in the competition.
Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich have been in brilliant form and are currently in the top spot of the table. FCB is well clear of the number two-placed Borussia Dortmund and will aim to extend their lead at pole position.
FC Augsburg have had a mixed run of things and are coming off a 2-2 draw against Freiburg. The Manuel Baum-led side has struggled against FC Bayern and has failed to make an impact against the titans.
Augsburg would rely on its defensive unit to make an impact against Bayern's overwhelming attacking depth. The task is massive, but FCA will aim to deliver its best and fight until the final whistle.
Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Live Streaming
When Will The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will kick off at 08:00 PM IST.
Where Will The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena, München, Germany.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match live on TV?
The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
