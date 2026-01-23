'We Are Far From Perfect': Mikel Arteta Downplays Pep Guardiola's 'Best Team In The World' Label For Arsenal

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League with 50 points and 16 games remaining. Additionally, the Gunners are also sitting at the top of the Champions League table and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far this season.

Earlier in the pre-match press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola labelled Arsenal as the 'best team in the world' when asked about Mikel Arteta's side. Arteta, in his pre-match press conference, was informed about the praise and asked what he felt about it.

Mikel Arteta downplayed the compliment and explained that his side is far from perfect and that they were constantly trying to get better at every game.

Mikel Arteta On Being Called 'Best Team In The World'

Arteta acknowledged the praise but explained that his side just wants to be constantly better, and his side aims to sustain the level and improve as much as possible.

In the pre-match conference, Arteta shared, "I don't know, I think we are the team that wants to be constantly better, we are doing a lot of things right, but we are far from perfect, and our only aim is to sustain the level we are doing and try to improve again."

Mikel Arteta also opened up about the balance of the team being disrupted without Ricardo Calafiori. He shared, "We try to adapt to the quality of our players, and certain players give us more dynamism or other options in terms of the spaces they can occupy and where they are comfortable and how they can link between them. And Ricky's quality is that he can be very fluent in spaces."

Arsenal Set To Face Manchester United In Premier League