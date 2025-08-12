Bayern Munich vs Grasshoppers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

Updated 12 August 2025 at 16:19 IST
FC Bayern Munich is in the final match of their club friendlies tour in an away fixture in Zürich, Switzerland. The Bundesliga Titans would lock horns against the Swiss football side Grasshoppers before their first competitive outing.
It would be an ultimate chance for head coach Vincent Kompany as they put up some final touches against the Swiss club. Grasshoppers have been struggling after losing four games, while one ended in a draw.
Bayern, on the other hand, has been putting up a dominant showcase in their recent club friendly outings after the FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals.
After two successful outings in the club friendlies, FC Bayern Munich will lock horns against Grasshoppers and aim for a victory here as well. But it would be a significant task as the Swiss club could pose a unique challenge.
The encounter against Grasshopper would be the final stop ahead of Bayern's DFL-Supercup final match against VfB Stuttgart. Vincent Kompany's men have received significant game time and would be the favourites as they would enter the match in Zürich, Switzerland.
The Bayern Munich vs Grasshoppers club friendlies match will take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 09:30 PM IST (18:00 CEST, 04:00 PM GMT, 12:00 PM ET, 09:00 AM PT).
The Bayern Munich vs Grasshoppers club friendlies match will take place at Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland.
Fans worldwide can watch the Bayern Munich vs Grasshoppers club friendlies match live on the fcbayern.com website and FC Bayern app with a subscription.
Grasshoppers Predicted Lineup: (3-4-3) Hammel (GK); Abels, Decarli, Paskotši; Marques, Zvonarek, Imourane, Stroscio; Plange, Muci, Jensen.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup: (4-2-3-1) Neuer (GK); Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane.
