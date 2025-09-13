Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

In matchweek 3 of the 2025-26 season of the Bundesliga, defending champions Bayern Munich will host Hamburger SV to revive one of the most historic rivalries. All eyes will be locked on Munich when the two adversaries face each other once again.

The upcoming fixture incorporates the perfect portion of nostalgia and modern-day dynamics when the players are in action. Bayern are in red-hot form, while Hamburger are still figuring out the dynamics after being promoted to the top-flight league.

Red-Hot Bayern Munich Hosts Hamburger SV To Revive Historic Rivalry

Defending champions Bayern Munich have had a solid footing in the campaign, having won all the matches they have played so far. Luis Diaz has been in red-hot form after scoring in both matches, while Harry Kane also showed utter dominance on the field.

Bayern have been relentless under Vincent Kompany, and they intend to continue their form. The hosts would also receive a boost from their recent acquisition, Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

Hamburger SV, on the other hand, have struggled from the start. After receiving a promotion to the top-flight, they have suffered a draw and a loss in the two fixtures they have played, securing just one point.

The visiting side struggled against St. Pauli and would have an enormous challenge when they go up against a red-hot Bayern Munich in a hostile environment in Munich.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Bayern Munich holds the edge in the historic rivalry, having won 13 out of 14 matches against Hamburger SV. But coach Vincent Kompany would not rule out the unpredictability factor, which could give HSV an edge.

Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?