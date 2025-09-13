Xabi Alonso 'Optimistic' About Jude Bellingham's Recovery Session, Reveals Real Madrid Star's Return Date: 'He's Feeling Good'

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso provided a massive update on star midfielder Jude Bellingham's recovery, saying that the 22-year-old is feeling good now.

On July 16, 2025, Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery, following which he needed an adequate amount of rest.

Jude Bellingham Played Almost 100 Matches With His Injury

Earlier, Bellingham suffered a shoulder injury in November 2023. But the England international pushed himself to play at that point. With the injury to his shoulder, the 22-year-old went on to play almost 100 matches.

Finally, Bellingham went under the knife after Real Madrid's campaign ended at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. He started his rehabilitation process in Jamaica during his family vacation.

During the pre-match press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso expressed optimism about Bellingham's recovery process. He also hoped to see the youngster on the field before October.

Xabi Alonso Reflects On Jude Bellingham's Recovery After Shoulder Injury

Xabi Alonso also revealed that the England international has started practicing with the group.

“I'd like to be optimistic, I hope to see him back before October. He's started doing a little bit with the group - no contact yet because we have to look after him so his shoulder heals properly," Xabi Alonso said at the pre-match press conference.

The head coach praised Bellingham for working hard during his recovery session.

"Jude has really worked on his recovery, he's feeling good. He won't be available tomorrow but we'll see if he can start making progress from next week and return to full training. When we're all happy, especially him, then we'll be thrilled to have him back," he added.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in July 2023. Since that, he has played 100 matches and scored 38 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, the midfielder played 58 games and netted 15 goals and made 14 assists for Los Blancos.