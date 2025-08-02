Bayern Munich vs Lyon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

FC Bayern Munich will take on Lyon in a pre-season friendly at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. This could be Luis Diaz's maiden appearance in a Bayern Munich shirt since his transfer from Liverpool recently.

Bayern were involved in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup but had to exit the tournament after a defeat to PSG. Players were given an extended time off, and the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise have been involved in full-fledged practice sessions.

Lyon faced Bayern twice in the Champions League and lost both times. They reached the Europa League quarterfinal last season and finished 6th in the Ligue 1. Bayern lifted the Bundesliga title last campaign, and this will be one of the three friendly matches before their Supercup final against VfB Stuttgart on 16 August.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly Live Streaming

When will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly Match be played?

The club friendly match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly match be played?

The club friendly match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly match in India?

The live telecast of the club friendly match between Bayern Munich and Lyon will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly match in India?