Viktor Gyokeres Introduced to Arsenal Fans as They Register a 3-2 Win vs Newcastle United in Pre-Season Friendly

Premier League 2024-25 runners Arsenal registered a chaotic 3-2 victory over fellow English side Newcastle United in Singapore, but perhaps the best sight for Gunners fans in the country was the sight of new striker Viktor Gyokeres in an Arsenal shirt for the first time, even if he did not play in the match.

Gyokeres was signed from Sporting CP after a lengthy spell of negotiations but fans in Singapore got a proper glimpse of him as the club chose to bring him out in front of the fans just a day after his move was done.

The match was a back and forth affair but as is always the case in pre-season, the Arsenal vs Newcastle United football match was more about players getting back to match fitness.

How Arsenal vs Newcastle United Played Out

The Gunners made a poor start to the game as Anthony Elanga, a new signing for the Magpies, gave them the lead in the 6th minute of the game.

Arteta's men hit back twice in two minutes as Mikel Merino restored parity before an Alex Murphy own goal gave them the lead of the match.

Jacob Murphy drew the game level for the second time as he scored Newcastle's second a little before the hour mark.

However, the Gunners were able to finish the match with a win as skipper Martin Odegaard converted a penalty in the 84th minute to seal the victory.

ALSO READ | Al Nassr Close To Sign Joao Felix From Chelsea - Report

Gyokeres Spotted in Arsenal Shirt

The sight of Gyokeres in front of the fans, however, would have been one that got Gunners fans very excited - and with good reason too.

The team has been crying out for a specialist striker who can finish clinically, and the Swede has done just that in his last 2 seasons in Portgual.