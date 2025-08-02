NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 In India?

NorthEast United FC will open their Durand Cup campaign on Saturday | Image: Indian Super League

NorthEast United FC will begin their Durand Cup title defence with a match against the Malaysian Armed Forces at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

NorthEast United were a dominant force in the Durand Cup last season and came from behind to defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final via a penalty shootout. With uncertainty hovering around the Indian Super League, the ISL side will seek to prove its dominance once again on this stage.

NorthEast have been clubbed alongside Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United FC in Group E, and it won't be an easy task for them this time around.

NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Durand Cup Live Streaming

When will the NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces FC will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Where will the NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces FC will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Where to watch the live telecast of the NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between NorthEast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC, Durand Cup in India?