Updated 30 September 2025 at 21:13 IST
Bayern Munich vs Pafos FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League in India?
Bayern Munich will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Pafos in the Champions League. Get all telcast details here.
Bayern Munich will fancy their chances when they take on Pafos in the Champions League. The German side defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the last UCL fixture and are tipped to be one of the contenders this season.
Bayern are one of the handful of teams in Europe to stay unbeaten in the season so far. Harry Kane has propelled Bayern to a thunderous start, and riding on his shoulder, they have scored 28 goals in the last seven matches. Bayern have never lost to new opponents in the last 15 Champions League matches, and Pafos need to have a solid plan in place.
The Cypriot side played out a draw with Olympiakos and will take up their chance on home soil. They haven't lost in the last three home games, but Bayern will mount a different challenge.
Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Live Streaming
When Will The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 1.
Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Alphamega Stadium.
At What Time Will The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Pafos UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 21:13 IST