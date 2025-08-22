Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Live In India?

Bayern Munich commences its title defence in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season by kicking off a new campaign at home. The Bundesliga Champs will lock horns against RB Leipzig in the opening fixture, and expect some intense action to go down in Munich.

RB Leipzig has had a shaky performance with three wins and two losses in their last five games. After finishing 13th in the Bundesliga standings, the German football club would aim to deliver a higher finish in the league.

Bayern Munich Defends Bundesliga Champions RB Leipzig In Opening Fixture

The Vincent Kompany-led side would be positive as they commence their Bundesliga campaign after winning the German Supercup title. Bayern Munich defeated VfB Stuttgart to win the title and has been on a dominant spree lately.

RB Leipzig will start their Bundesliga campaign against the defending champions. While the odds are stacked against them, the Leipzig-based football club would look to put up a commanding performance against the German titans.

Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur Keen To Bring Real Madrid Attacker Rodrygo To Premier League On

Notably, Bayern Munich have never lost the opening Bundesliga fixture as the defending Champions. The streak has existed for 24 years, and the German football titans would aim to continue the streak against RB Leipzig.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM IST.

Where Will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predicted Line-Up

Bayern Munich Predicted Line-Up: Neuer, Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise; Gnabry, Kane, Diaz