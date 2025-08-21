Tottenham Hotspur Keen To Bring Real Madrid Attacker Rodrygo To Premier League On Loan Deal: Report

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to bring Real Madrid and Brazilian attacker Rodrygo to the Premier League, according to Goal.com.

The report stated that Real Madrid are also interested in loaning Rodrygo to Tottenham. As per the report, Tottenham Hotspur have the ability to pay the Brazilian's full salary. Real Madrid have kept a price tag of €100m (£86.5m/$116.5m) on Rodrygo.

It seems that Rodrygo himself is looking to move out of Real Madrid after not getting enough playing time under Xabi Alonso's coaching. In the ongoing season, Rodrygo has to sit behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Recently, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to sign Eberechi Eze, and bringing Rodrygo into the squad will help the London-based club to strengthen their attacking lineup.

During Real Madrid's La Liga 2025-2026 season opener against Osasuna, the young Brazilian star did not get playing time. The 24-year-old was not even brought as a substitute, which proves that he is not in Xabi Alonso's plans in the ongoing season.

Rodrygo's Numbers For Real Madrid

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in July 2019. Following that, he has played 270 matches for Los Blancos, netting 68 goals. In the previous 2024-2025 season, the attacker played a crucial role for Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti's leadership. Last season, Rodrygo played 54 matches, netting 14 goals and attempting 10 assists.

Real Madrid Start 2025-2026 Season With A Win

Real Madrid clinched a 1-0 win over Osasuna in their maiden La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, August 20. It was Kylian Mbappe who scored the lone goal from a spot kick, which helped Los Blancos clinch three points.

In the previous 2024-2025 season, Real Madrid finished in second position with 84 points. It was a sluggish season for Los Blancos, after failing to win a single trophy in 2024-2025.