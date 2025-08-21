Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Head Coach Javier Mascherano Sparks Controversy With 'Phone Call Coaching' During Leagues Cup Game

The Leagues Cup game between Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Mexican side Tigres UANL ended in a 2-1 win for the MLS team despite Lionel Messi's absence, but the game went viral for a controversy involving Miami's head coach Javier Mascherano.

Messi sat out the game which they won thanks to an excellent performance from Luis Suarez, but when Mascherano was sent off at the start of the second half, he ended up making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

“We came out for the second half, and Javier was told he had been sent off,” Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales said at the post-match press conference. The reason? Arguing with the referees after the half ended.

The incident did not end up hampering Miami, but it did lead to questions on what is acceptable or not in the sport of football.

Mascherano's Phone Calls Spark Row

Despite being sent off, Mascherano was caught on camera speaking to the team's assistant coach on the phone and thus handing out instructions from the stands.

His conduct was questioned by the commentators during the game, with them raising the point that he may as well have not been sent off from the bench.

"Tell me one time you’ve seen that," Apple TV commentator Taylor Twellman asked Jake Zivin during the broadcast. "How’s that any different than him being on the bench? He’s certainly within earshot of everybody!"

However, while there was some hand wringing from fans on social media too, there is a clear and obvious caveat that many missed - it was legal.

Why Phone Call Did Not Lead to Further Punishments

The Leagues Cup tournament regulations do not disallow phone calls to be made during games, making what Mascherano did well within the rules.

It is also worth noting that he was seated in the stands as per the rules of the tournament too as that was permitted in the tournament regulations.