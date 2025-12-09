Lionel Messi Set To Reunite with Luis Suarez And Rodrigo De Paul In Mumbai For G.O.A.T Tour

As per reports, Lionel Messi is set to reunite with his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, in Mumbai during his India tour in December. Messi is scheduled to walk the ramp for a cause during his tour. Additionally, the organisers have requested the player to bring World Cup 2022 memorabilia for an auction. Former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez joined Messi at Inter Miami in 2023 from Brazilian side Gremio. The duo recently won the MLS Cup after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final.

The promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', Satadru Dutta, informed PTI that the players would feature in a 45-minute philanthropic fashion show for a cause on December 14, 2025. Additionally, Bollywood celebrities like Tiger and Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, are also expected to be present at the event.

Lionel Messi Asked To Bring A World Cup Memorabilia

As per reports, the organisers have made a formal request to the ex-Barcelona player to bring 2022 World Cup memorabilia, which will be auctioned during the Mumbai leg of the G.O.A.T India Tour.

While speaking about the upcoming event, Satadru Dutta shared, "It's a fully reserved night. There will be celebrity models, celebrity cricketers, Bollywood celebrities, millionaires, and founders. Tiger and Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, among others."

Luis Suarez will also be a part of a Spanish music show during this time. The event will start at 5 pm at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, preceded by a Padel Cup at 3:30 pm at the Cricket Club of India.

All About Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T Tour In India

The tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 13 and will be followed by stops at Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. The Kolkata leg is expected to start at 10:30 AM IST, followed by the Hyderabad leg on the same day at 7 PM onwards. Following this, Lionel Messi will make a special appearance in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on December 14.

The World Cup winner's last stop is New Delhi on December 15, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Messi is expected to play a 7v7 celebrity match, showcase a penalty shootout during this tour in India.