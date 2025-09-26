Updated 26 September 2025 at 20:26 IST
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?
Bayern Munich hosts Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga clash. Bayern rides a 4-match unbeaten streak, led by Kane and Musiala. Bremen seeks an upset with counter-attacks and tight defence.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
German Bundesliga action returns in top gear with a thrilling match in place for the football fans. Defending champions Bayern Munich will host Werder Bremen in a gripping encounter, where both sides will look to fortify their position in the 2024-25 standings.
Bayern Munich aims to extend its dominance in German football and extend its dominant streak at home. Werder will be looking for an upset finish in Munich and looks to shake up the defending champions.
Bayern Munich To Host Werder Bremen In A Thrilling Bundesliga Encounter
Bayern Munich are coming off a four-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, and they have been unstoppable. Their attacking brilliance has been top-notch, with stars like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane being in top-notch form. Their attacking brilliance has been exemplary, as it helps them get goals in the matches they have played.
The Bavarians have a formidable all-around side, which would be a monster for any opposition they would face.
Werder Bremen's young talent and solid counter-attacking have ignited a glimmer of hope among the fans. The side would need to be consistent when they face a relentless Bayern Munich in the competition.
The visiting side would need their defensive side to be rigid against Bayern, as facing them would be daunting.
Also Read: Harry Kane Transfer Talk Heats Up, Bayern Munich Respond To Thomas Frank's 'More Than Welcome To Tottenham Hotspur' Comment
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Live Streaming
When Will The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2025.
At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.
Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?
The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Also Read: Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Breaks Silence On Pressure And Criticism: 'People Have An Opinion About Me...'
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match live on TV?
The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match live on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 20:26 IST