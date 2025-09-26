Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Harry Kane celebrates with Luis Díaz scoring their side's second goal of the game from a penalty during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at the PreZero Arena | Image: DPA via AP

German Bundesliga action returns in top gear with a thrilling match in place for the football fans. Defending champions Bayern Munich will host Werder Bremen in a gripping encounter, where both sides will look to fortify their position in the 2024-25 standings.

Bayern Munich aims to extend its dominance in German football and extend its dominant streak at home. Werder will be looking for an upset finish in Munich and looks to shake up the defending champions.

Bayern Munich To Host Werder Bremen In A Thrilling Bundesliga Encounter

Bayern Munich are coming off a four-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, and they have been unstoppable. Their attacking brilliance has been top-notch, with stars like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane being in top-notch form. Their attacking brilliance has been exemplary, as it helps them get goals in the matches they have played.

The Bavarians have a formidable all-around side, which would be a monster for any opposition they would face.

Werder Bremen's young talent and solid counter-attacking have ignited a glimmer of hope among the fans. The side would need to be consistent when they face a relentless Bayern Munich in the competition.

The visiting side would need their defensive side to be rigid against Bayern, as facing them would be daunting.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2025.

At What Time Does The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

Where Will The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Take Place?

The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match live on TV?

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga Match Live Streaming?