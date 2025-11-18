Updated 18 November 2025 at 21:59 IST
Belgium vs Liechtenstein Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?
Belgium aim to seal 2026 World Cup qualification with a point against Liechtenstein, who sit bottom of Group J. The Red Devils, unbeaten in the group-stage fixtures, are the heavy favourites.
Belgium is just a step away from securing itself a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will be hosting Liechtenstein for its ultimate Group J fixture.
A single point will be sufficient to secure an automatic qualification, and the Red Devils look to finish with a convincing performance in the final group-stage fixture.
Liechtenstein will look to rally for a win over the dominant Belgium and spoil their momentum. It is a far-fetched task, but the Blue-Reds aim to cause an upset and put up a performance to stand toe-to-toe against the opposition.
Belgium Just A Point Away From Qualification As They Host Liechtenstein
Belgium have put up a steady performance, but some of their shaky performances have delayed their early qualification. Despite the hiccups, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their group, having won four and drawn three out of the seven matches they have played in the 2026 World Cup qualification.
The Red Devils will be the overwhelming favourites, featuring veteran stars providing the depth they need.
Liechtenstein have encountered a challenging campaign in the World Cup Qualification and is sitting at the bottom of the Group J standings. Their inconsistency has led to them losing all the matches. They have also conceded a lot of goals, adding to their woes.
Facing Belgium would be a significant challenge for the Blue-Reds, but their primary aim would be to avoid another significant loss in their campaign.
Belgium vs Liechtenstein, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details
When Will The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?
The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Wednesday, November 19.
Where Will The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?
The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, Belgium.
What Time Will The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?
The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.
Where Can You Watch The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?
The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Belgium vs Liechtenstein FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
