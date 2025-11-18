Cristiano Ronaldo To Meet US President Donald Trump At The White House During Saudi Crown Prince's Official Visit: Report

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifying soccer match against Ireland | Image: PA via AP

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive in the United States for an official visit. The superstar striker for Al-Nassr will reportedly meet US President Donald Trump during the Saudi Crown Prince's official visit to the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up the Saudi football scene with his presence in the SPL outfit Al-Nassr and paved the way for global superstars to compete in the Middle East. CR7 is a worldwide phenomenon whose temperament and skills have captivated football fans throughout his active career so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet President Donald Trump at the White House

US President Donald Trump will host the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in an official meeting at the Oval Office, according to MSNOW.

The dialogue between the two will focus on the diplomatic affairs and the international relations between the two countries. The moment is significant, as the Saudi Crown Prince will visit the US for the first time in seven years.

The report further stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is also flying in the United States and will meet the US President on the same day as the Saudi Crown Prince's official visit. CR7 and the US President are expected to meet at the White House.

Ronaldo's return to the United States will mark his comeback for the first time in over a decade. The Portuguese footballer has not competed in the US for nearly 12 years.

Ronaldo To Also Make A Competitive Appearance In The US In 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in competitive action in the United States in 2026. The 40-year-old footballer will be in action for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

Portugal sealed its spot in next year's tournament after routing Armenia with a 9-1 scoreline on Sunday. It would be Ronaldo's record-setting sixth World Cup appearance.