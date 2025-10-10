Belgium vs North Macedonia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live In India?

Belgium will aim to maintain their perfect start when they host North Macedonia in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Planet Group Arena. North Macedonia are leading Group J by just one point but Belgium can topple thyem if they win as they have played a match less.

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia will have plenty of players to choose from. The Red Devils have shown flashes of brilliance but they have lost their last two matches at this venue. A loss at the hands of North Macedonia will definitely be welcomed by Wales who will seek to make the most from Belgium's fall.

North Macedonia haven't qualified for a FIFA World Cup edition, and should they make it to the finals, this could be their maiden appearance since becoming independent in 1991. Their performance has definitely improved over the course of matches and their 5-0 win over Liechtenstein only proved their authority.

