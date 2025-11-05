Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Benfica will host Bayer Leverkusen in a UEFA Champions League fixture at the Estadio da Luz. Benfica are yet to muster any points in Europe and will bank on their home comfort to end their barren run in the Champions League.

Leverkusen also haven't been in good shape and have earned just two points from three matches. The German side had already sacked their manager, Erik ten Ha,g after just two matches, and the onus will be on Jose Mourinho to turn the tide of the Portuguese club.

Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica will be played on Thursday.

Where will the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica will take place at Estadio da Luz.

At what time will the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League match in India?