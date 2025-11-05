Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Newcastle United will face off against Athletic Bilbao in an UEFA Champions League encounter at St James' Park. Newcastle have won two and lost one, and a win against Bilbao will revive their hopes of securing a place in the Champions League knockouts.

Newcastle haven't had the start in the Premier League they had hoped for and will be adamant to put behind their agony for a good performance in Europe. The Magpies are just two spots adrift of automatic qualification spots and will hope to get their 3rd win on the bounce.

Bilbao have struggled for form, but they have the players to pose a threat to Newcastle's ambitions.

Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League Live Streaming





Where will the Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League match be played?



At what time will the Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League match be played?



Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Newcastle United vs Athletic Bilbao Champions League match in India?



