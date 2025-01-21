Benfica vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match LIVE In India, UK & US?

FC Barcelona, who have been in red-hot form lately, will be a part of an away fixture as they will lock horns against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. Hansi Flick's side would aim to continue their strong form in the game. They are coming strong after defeating Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España. Benfica would aim to derail Barca's momentum as they are at the number two spot with five back-to-back wins. Check out all the details you need to know for the match, including the live streaming, timing, venue, and more.

Benfica vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Know All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona will be played on Thursday, January 22, 2025 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between will be played at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How To Watch The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona live on TNT Sport and BBC

How To Watch The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Benfica and Barcelona live on Stan Sport.

Benfica vs Barcelona: Predicted Line-ups

Benfica: Trubin (gk), Bah, Araujo, Martinez, Carreras, Aursnes, Luis, Kokcu, Di Maria, Cabral, Akturkoglu