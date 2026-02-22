Bengaluru FC And NorthEast United Play Out A Stalemate In ISL 2025-2026 Clash

Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC in Match 11 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, according to a release.

The Blues took a first-half lead through Braian Sánchez, but the Highlanders responded after the break to earn their first point of the season.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made one change, bringing in Robin Yadav in defence for Redeem Tlang as they lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh also made a defensive change, introducing Takhellambam Bungson Singh for Rahul Bheke.

The match began at a fast pace. NorthEast United’s Parthib Gogoi tested Gurpreet inside the opening minute, and Jithin Madathil Subran followed with a blocked effort. Andy Rodríguez then delivered a teasing corner that Míchel Zabaco headed against the woodwork.

Despite NorthEast United’s early pressure, it was Bengaluru who struck first. Ashique Kuruniyan released Braian on the left. The Argentine cut inside and drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

NorthEast United continued to press. Jithin forced a sharp save from Gurpreet, while Jairo Samperio and Macarton Nickson saw efforts blocked. Just before the interval, Andy’s free-kick delivery struck the woodwork again following a deflection, with Robin unable to apply the finishing touch.

The Highlanders resumed strongly after the break. Zabaco headed wide, and Gurpreet produced a fine diving save at the hour mark to deny Asheer Akhtar. Moments later, he stood tall again to keep out Jairo’s effort.

Benali introduced Lalrinzuala in the 64th minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact. In the 68th minute, he controlled a long ball from Asheer inside the area and lifted a right-footed finish over Gurpreet into the top corner to level the score at 1-1.

Both sides pushed for a winner. Sunil Chhetri fired wide, while Ashique and Nikhil Poojary went close from set-pieces. Jithin tested Gurpreet again late on. At the other end, Ryan Williams struck the bar in the 87th minute, and Lalremtluanga Fanai’s rebound was blocked.