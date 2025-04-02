Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Semi-Final Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in the semi-final match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 season at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2nd. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts are coming into this match after thrashing Mumbai City FC 5-0 in the previous round of the league. While, FC Goa have considered a 2-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their previous fixture. Both the sides will give their best, however, Bengaluru will get an upper hand for playing in front of the home fans.

Here's All The Live Streaming Details Of Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL Match

Where will the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday, April 2nd, at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 semi-final match in Australia?