Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Semi-Final Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 14:19 IST
Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in the semi-final match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 season at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2nd. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts are coming into this match after thrashing Mumbai City FC 5-0 in the previous round of the league. While, FC Goa have considered a 2-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their previous fixture. Both the sides will give their best, however, Bengaluru will get an upper hand for playing in front of the home fans.
ALSO READ: MLS Ban Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Yassine Cheuko From The Touchline During Inter Miami's Matches
The ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.
The ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday, April 2nd, at 7:30 PM IST.
The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be available on Sports 18 in India.
ALSO READ: Amid 115 Charges of Financial Fraud, Manchester City Face Another Setback as Star Striker Set to Be Ruled Out Till May
The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.
Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.
Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 semi-final match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.
Published April 2nd 2025, 14:19 IST