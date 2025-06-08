Bizarre! Italy Manager Luciano Spalletti Discloses His Own Dismissal: 'I Had No Intention Of Giving Up'

Time has finally run out for Italy manager Luciano Spalletti. The Azzurri are again at risk of losing a spot in the FIFA World Cup finals for the third time in a row.

Luciano Spalletti Announces His Departure From Italy Football Team

Italy failed to grab a spot in the last two World Cups and the four-time champions cannot take things lightly any more. They were humiliated by Norway 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and will now face Moldova in their next game. The loss against Norway proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Spalletti, who has now announced he has been relieved of his duties and the next game will be his last in charge of the Azzuri.

As quoted by the Standard, he said, “Yesterday evening, the president [Gabriele Gravina] told me that I will be relieved of my duties as coach," he admitted apologetically.

"I was sorry, I had no intention of giving up, especially when things aren't going well.

“I would have preferred to stay in my position and continue to do my job. However, I must then take note... of what the path has been, the results.”

Italy Have Struggled For Form Off Late