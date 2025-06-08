Bizarre! Italy Manager Luciano Spalletti Discloses His Own Dismissal: 'I Had No Intention Of Giving Up'

Updated 8 June 2025 at 21:52 IST
Time has finally run out for Italy manager Luciano Spalletti. The Azzurri are again at risk of losing a spot in the FIFA World Cup finals for the third time in a row.
Italy failed to grab a spot in the last two World Cups and the four-time champions cannot take things lightly any more. They were humiliated by Norway 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and will now face Moldova in their next game. The loss against Norway proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Spalletti, who has now announced he has been relieved of his duties and the next game will be his last in charge of the Azzuri.
As quoted by the Standard, he said, “Yesterday evening, the president [Gabriele Gravina] told me that I will be relieved of my duties as coach," he admitted apologetically.
"I was sorry, I had no intention of giving up, especially when things aren't going well.
“I would have preferred to stay in my position and continue to do my job. However, I must then take note... of what the path has been, the results.”
Italy will hope to rediscover their form in time to avoid any further scares. They remain in the 4th place but have only played one match so far. Finishing second in the group will allow them to venture into the playoffs, but losses against Sweden and North Macedonia are still fresh in everybody's mind, and they will hope not to repeat that disappointing feat. Italy last won a silverware when they defeated England in penalties to lift the 2020 European Championship title. They lost to Germany in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals this year and are currently on a four-match winless run. The Italian Football Association hasn't decided on a replacement yet, but as per reports, Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri could be an option.
Published 8 June 2025 at 21:52 IST