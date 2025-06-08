'Easier To Score Goals In La Liga': PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi's Scathing Attack At Kylian Mbappe Days After Winning Maiden UCL Title

Paris Saint-Germain clinched their maiden UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the 2024-2025 season after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the Final clash on June 1st, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Just days after winning the prestigious European title, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi made a scathing attack on the French superstar Kylian Mbappe, saying that scoring goals in La Liga is easier than it is in Ligue 1.

Nasser al-Khelaifi Hails Luis Enrique For Helping PSG Win Maiden UCL Title

Khelaifi also took a dig at the Premier League fans who call Ligue 1 a 'farmers league'. The PSG president said that the Paris-based club defeated all the English clubs they faced in the recently concluded season.

He also showered praise on the PSG head coach, Luis Enrique, for representing the French league and defending it against the Premier League clubs.

"It's easier to score goals in La Liga than in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique proudly represented Ligue 1 and defended it against Premier League fans who called it the 'farmer's league'. We ended up beating Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the Champions League this season," Nasser al-Khelaifi told Qatari media outlet Al-Kass Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

Kylian Mbappe was the main face of Paris Saint-Germain. But the club never won the UCL when the French attacker used to play for them. However, PSG got their hands on the silverware just after Mbappe left the club.

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid before the start of the 2024-2025 season. The youngster has always been vocal about his dream of playing for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe's Stats With PSG

The 26-year-old attacker had joined PSG in 2017 and stayed in Paris till 2024. In his seven-year stint with PSG, Mbappe scored 256 goals.