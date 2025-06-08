Football Superstar Neymar Jr. Tests Positive For Covid-19, To Be Retested On Monday After Being Out Of Training Since 5th June 2025

Global football superstar Neymar Jr. has been tested positive for Covid-19. The Brazilian football superstar currently plays for his boyhood club Santos FC after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The news of Neymar Jr. testing positive for Covid-19 was broken by Fabrizio Romano who took to his social media pages to share the news. Neymar recently recovered from an injury and was back to his best as he continues to showcase his greatness with Santos. Neymar as of right now is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar Out Of Action, Tests Positive For Covid-19

Fabrizio Romano in his Instagram post wrote, “Neymar Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, Santos statement says. He’s been out of Santos training since Thursday after showing symptoms, new test scheduled for Monday."

Santos FC have also confirmed the same in an official statement that was released by the club.

Neymar's Second Run In Santos FC

Neymar Jr. in his second run at Santos FC after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal has shown moments of brilliance. Neymar in his time at Santos FC since joining the club once again has scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in 12 matches. The Brazilian superstar looks to be returning to his best as the FIFA World Cup draws near.