Blue Tigers Coach Khalid Jamil Exudes Confidence Ahead Of CAFA Nations Cup Third Place Clash: 'We Could Get A Positive Result'

India will hope to end the CAFA Nations Cup on a high when they take on the mighty Oman in a third-place clash at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday. The Blue Tigers played out a draw against Afghanistan in the last game and qualified for the third-place clash.

Khalid Jamil Hopeful Of getting Positive Result Against Oman

This is India's maiden appearance in the CAFA Nations Cup, and they have already exceeded expectations by beating a higher-ranked Tajikistan. Khalid Jamil would relish a challenge against Oman in order to prepare for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Group C Qualifiers against Singapore. Jamil replaced Igor Stimac and under his supervision, India have won one, lost one and drawn one match so far.

Ahead of the match, Jamil insisted India are confident of grinding up a positive result against Oman. As quoted by the AIFF official site, he said, “All our players are fine, and are all positive after these results. We must continue this positivity into the next game. I have a good feeling that we could get a positive result.

"We felt from the very start that we could do something good here, and I must say that it is the belief and hard work of the players that have brought us the the CAFA Nations Cup Play-off stage."

India Suffered A Huge Sandesh Jhingan Blow

India will have to do the job without Sandesh Jhingan, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament with an injury. The FC Goa defender underwent surgery and is expected to undergo a rehabilitation period. Jhingan's injury also triggers a new headache for his club, FC Goa. The Indian Super League side is scheduled to open their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC on September 17, and Sandesh is now racing against time to be fit for the tournament.