Massive Blow For India, Captain Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out Of CAFA Nations Cup With Injury

The Indian Football Team have suffered a huge blow in the CAFA Nations Cup as Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the tournament. The FC Goa defender sustained an injury during the 3-0 defeat against Iran in the CAFA Cup at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan, on Monday.

Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out Of CAFA Nations Cup

Jhingan was a continuous presence in the Indian backline throughout the tournament and his absence will be a massive worry for coach Khalid Jamil. The defender will now return to India, and a replacement hasn't been named by the Blue Tigers yet. A statement from the Indian Football Team confirmed the development, “Defender Sandesh Jhingan sustained an injury during India's CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match against Iran and has been ruled out of the remaining matches. He will return to India today.”

Jhingan's injury also triggers a new headache for his club, FC Goa. The Indian Super League side is scheduled to open their AFC Champions League Two campaign against Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC on September 17, and Sandesh is now racing against time to be fit for the tournament. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are also the second Indian club to feature in the ACL 2. The Mariners didn't release their players for the tournament, citing their participation in the Asian tournament.

India To Face Afghanistan In Last Group Stage Encounter

India showed their defensive rigidity in the first half against Iran. But the Asian powerhouse proved to be too hot to handle in the second half and pumped in three goals. In the first match, India secured a historic victory over 106th-ranked Tajikistan to remain in contention for a place in the third round. They need at least a draw to qualify for the third-place match, while a win would place them in the playoffs.