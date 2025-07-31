Bodoland FC Start Durand Cup 2025 Voyage With Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory Over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC In Kokrajhar

Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC have clinched a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in the Group D fixture of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar, on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The hosts fielded a strong 4-2-3-1 lineup led by the star Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon. On the other hand, Karbi Anglong made four changes from their past fixture with Nigerian forward Joseph Olaleye leading the attack.

Gwgwmsar Gayary's Goal Put Bodoland FC Back In Game

In the opening minutes, both sides came close to scoring but could not take advantage of it.

Momentum shifted in the 22nd minute when Karbi Anglong went for a fluent counter-attack. Joseph Olaleye was brought down just outside the box, earning a free kick. The Nigerian striker took the free kick, but Bodoland goalkeeper Birkhang Diamary made no mistake to save it.

Minutes later, Karbi Anglong took advantage of Bodoland FC's defensive lapses, and Joseph Olaleye helped the visitors to take the lead in the Assam derby. Wellyster gave a long ball to Olaleye, who beat the last Bodoland defender on the line and took a fiery low strike to get the back of the net.

Bodoland FC didn't have to wait long to find the equalizer. In the 37th minute, winger Gwgwmsar Gayary got the back of the net and leveled up the hosts. It was a carbon copy of Olaleye's stunner, but just on the other side of the goal.

The first half ended on 1-1, with both Assam-based sides playing an attacking style of football.

Robinson Scores Winner For Bodoland FC

As soon as the second half started, both sides tried to take control of the match. In the 56th minute, Karbi Anglong got the best opportunity when Sujit Singh came close to scoring, but his shot was straight at the hands of the Bodoland goalie.

In the 60th minute, Bodoland FC capitalised on the scoreline with the help of Robinson's goal. Pedro Astray's corner was blocked by the Anglong defender, but they failed to clear it. Bodoland captain Hazowary put a curling cross from the left side of the wing, and Robinson perfectly put it inside.

In the 75th minute, a rare scene took place in the game when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch. Following the Bee Attack, all the players and referees had to hit the ground for safety. After the game resumed, Karbi Anglong tried to build moment but they failed to score from the chances.