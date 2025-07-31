Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mohammedan Sporting SC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group B Fixture On TV And Online Live

Durand Cup 2025 live streaming: Mohun Bagan, who are one of the top football clubs in India, will play their Durand Cup 2025 opener against Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday in what promises to be a mouthwatering contest. Both teams feature big names and that is what will get the fans to the stadium. It is expected to be a full house for this Group B fixture. It will surely not be a walk in the park for the Mariners as they would know very well that the Black Panthers could certainly spring a surprise. In the Durand Cup history, the two teams have met twice with the Mariners winning both.