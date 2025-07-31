Mohun Bagan SG Vs Mohammedan Sporting SC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group B Fixture On TV And Online Live

Updated 31 July 2025 at 13:59 IST
Durand Cup 2025 live streaming: Mohun Bagan, who are one of the top football clubs in India, will play their Durand Cup 2025 opener against Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday in what promises to be a mouthwatering contest. Both teams feature big names and that is what will get the fans to the stadium. It is expected to be a full house for this Group B fixture. It will surely not be a walk in the park for the Mariners as they would know very well that the Black Panthers could certainly spring a surprise. In the Durand Cup history, the two teams have met twice with the Mariners winning both.
Where will the Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting be played?
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting will take place on on July 31, 2025 (Thursday).
What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting Durand Cup match start?
The Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan-Mohammedan Sporting will start at 7pm IST.
Where to live-stream Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Sporting, Durand Cup 2025 Group B match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group B match between Mohun Bagan & Mohammedan Sporting will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
Mohun Bagan: Syed Hussain Bukhari (GK), Raj Basfore, Dippendu Biswas, Muhammad Bilal, Amandeep, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri, Salahudheen K, Liston Colaco, Suhail Bhat
Mohammedan SC: Subhajit Bhattacharya (GK), Joseph Lalmuanawma, Paogoumang Singson, Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei, Sajad Parray, Tangva Ragul, Yash Chickro, Sajal Bag, Lalthankima, Ashley Alban Koli, Adison Singh
Published 31 July 2025 at 13:59 IST