Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group D Match In India?

Durand Cup 2025: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC), will look to make the most of their chances in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup. The club had been promoted to I-League 2 for the 2025–2026 season. The 2025 edition of the Durand Cup that begun on July 23, 2025, is being held across venues including the likes of Kolkata, Shillong, Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar, and Imphal.

KAMSFC will lock horns with Bodoland FC and interestingly, both the teams belong to the same state of Assam. The Karbi Anglong Morning Star sustained a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Football Team (ITBP FT), and another defeat in the next game might see them bow out of the Durand Cup. A total of 43 matches will be played in the Durand Cup, and the finale will be played on August 3, 2025.

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Durand Cup Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be played on July 31, 2025. The match will kick off at 4 PM IST

Where will the Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will take place at the Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar

Where to watch the live telecast of the Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be available on Sony Sports Network

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Durand Cup in India?